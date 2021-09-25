Dr. Michael Lustgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lustgarten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lustgarten, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center
Dr. Lustgarten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lustgarten Michael E MD Office834 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 286-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lustgarten?
excellent... explains everything... his sense of humor puts a patient at ease... he also advocates for his patients with insurance providers... BRAVO
About Dr. Michael Lustgarten, MD
- Urology
- English, German
- 1376525501
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lustgarten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lustgarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lustgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lustgarten works at
Dr. Lustgarten has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lustgarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lustgarten speaks German.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustgarten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustgarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.