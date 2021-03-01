See All Neurosurgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Michael Lusk, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (40)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Lusk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Lusk works at Champaign Dental Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Pathological Spine Fracture and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat
    6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 304-4842
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumbar Spine Fracture
Pathological Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 01, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr Lusk! Was able to secure an appointment with him within a week. He took the time to discuss the current issues, level of pain, mobility/stability levels & ordered tests to be done to determine causes. Thankfully, the pain my husband was experiencing was not coming from the spine so Dr Lusk, referred him to a Rheumatologist & pain management doctor for further examination. He is following his progress with the other doctors. He has a very calm demeanor & wonderful bedside manner. Highly recommend him!!
    Laura Hartnett — Mar 01, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Lusk, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821097775
    Education & Certifications

    • Zurich
    • Ochsner/Charity Hosps
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    • Neurosurgery
