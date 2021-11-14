Dr. Michael Lupa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lupa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lupa, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Yardley, PA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Lupa works at
Locations
-
1
Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy111 Floral Vale Blvd Ste A, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (267) 399-4970
-
2
Becker ENT Center100 Federal City Rd, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 303-5163
-
3
Penn Medicine Becker Ent & Allergy Bunn Drive256 Bunn Dr Ste A, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 430-9200
-
4
Penn Medicine Becker ENT Center777 Township Line Rd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (267) 399-4004
-
5
Becker ENT Center2 Princess Rd Ste E, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (856) 772-1617Thursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lupa?
Dr Lupa is an excellent doctor. He new exactly what treatment I needed. I have recommended others to him and they are very pleased. Now my husband will be seeing him soon. Dr Lupa gets 10 stars
About Dr. Michael Lupa, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1942485099
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tufts University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lupa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lupa works at
Dr. Lupa has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lupa speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.