Dr. Michael Luggen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Luggen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Luggen works at
Locations
Uc Health Rheumatology (midtown)3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 458-1600
The Urology Group7798 Discovery Dr Ste F, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 458-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Luggen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luggen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luggen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luggen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luggen works at
Dr. Luggen has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luggen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Luggen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luggen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luggen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luggen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.