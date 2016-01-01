Dr. Luceri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Luceri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Luceri, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from PORTER AND CHESTER INSTITUTE / STRATFORD CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Luceri works at
Locations
Nemours Cardiac Center1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5345
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Michael Luceri, DO
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1538362371
Education & Certifications
- PORTER AND CHESTER INSTITUTE / STRATFORD CAMPUS
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luceri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luceri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luceri works at
Dr. Luceri has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luceri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Luceri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luceri.
