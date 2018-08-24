See All Podiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michael Lowhorn, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Lowhorn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Lowhorn works at ST LOUIS MEDICAL CLINIC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Louis Medical Clinic PC
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 100B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Lowhorn, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396745220
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lowhorn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowhorn works at ST LOUIS MEDICAL CLINIC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lowhorn’s profile.

    Dr. Lowhorn has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

