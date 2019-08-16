Dr. Michael Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lowenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lowenstein, MD is a Registered Nurse in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Lowenstein works at
Locations
-
1
Michael H. Lowenstein, MD1901 E 4th St Ste 210, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (424) 570-6763
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowenstein?
I found the new paradigm in medical professionalism with Dr Loweensteinand his Staff!!!
About Dr. Michael Lowenstein, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174630453
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowenstein works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.