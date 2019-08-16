See All Registered Nurses in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Michael Lowenstein, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Lowenstein, MD is a Registered Nurse in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lowenstein works at Michael H. Lowenstein, MD in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael H. Lowenstein, MD
    1901 E 4th St Ste 210, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 570-6763

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 16, 2019
    I found the new paradigm in medical professionalism with Dr Loweensteinand his Staff!!!
    Daniel D. — Aug 16, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Lowenstein, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174630453
    Education & Certifications

    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowenstein works at Michael H. Lowenstein, MD in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lowenstein’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

