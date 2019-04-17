Overview

Dr. Michael Lovelace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Lovelace works at Surgery Consultants Of Oxford in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.