Overview

Dr. Michael Love, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Love works at UT Cardiology in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.