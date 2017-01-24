Dr. Michael Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Love, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Love, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Cardiovascular Care Center Pllc1614 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-8604
Erlanger Hypertension Management Center979 E 3rd St Ste C520, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5661
- 3 4312 Holiday Inn Express Way NW Ste 203, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 778-8604
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Love is cardiologist for my dad, my husband and my brother. He is interested and takes time to sit down and talk with his patients. I hope he never retires!
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Love has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Love accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Love has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.