Overview

Dr. Michael Loughner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Loughner works at South Denver Cardiology Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.