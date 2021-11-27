Overview

Dr. Michael Loshigian, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Loshigian works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Stuyvesant Town in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.