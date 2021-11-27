Dr. Michael Loshigian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loshigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Loshigian, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Loshigian, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Mount Sinai Doctors - Stuyvesant Town518 E 20th St, New York, NY 10009 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Loshigian is an expert who is patient, compassionate, and caring. I had two successful bunion surgeries with Dr. Loshigian. In addition, I am under his care for treating a fungal infection that other Drs could not treat properly.
About Dr. Michael Loshigian, DPM
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Dr. Loshigian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loshigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loshigian has seen patients for Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loshigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Loshigian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loshigian.
