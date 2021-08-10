See All Dermatologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. Michael Loosemore, MD

Dermatology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Michael Loosemore, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Loosemore works at Orthotics West Inc in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthotics West Inc
    3455 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 733-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 10, 2021
    E excellent work on my scalp Also Basal cell on my arm
    So Hadley Mass. — Aug 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Loosemore, MD
    About Dr. Michael Loosemore, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063619146
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Loosemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loosemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loosemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loosemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loosemore works at Orthotics West Inc in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Loosemore’s profile.

    Dr. Loosemore has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loosemore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Loosemore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loosemore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loosemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loosemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

