Dr. Michael Loosemore, MD
Dr. Michael Loosemore, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Orthotics West Inc3455 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-9600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
E excellent work on my scalp Also Basal cell on my arm
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063619146
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Loosemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loosemore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loosemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loosemore has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loosemore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Loosemore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loosemore.
