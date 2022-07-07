Dr. Michael Longley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Longley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Longley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel and Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Nebraska Spine & Pain Center13616 California St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 496-0404
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Dr. Longley was able to make my spine, posture, and level of pain much, much better! I am thrilled with his knowledge, experience, and abilities!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
