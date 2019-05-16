Dr. Michael Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Long, MD
Dr. Michael Long, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their fellowship with Penn State University
Long Harris Dermatology Pllc6102 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 749-7933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
As a new patient, I was highly impressed with every aspect of Dr. Long and his clinic. Dr. Long was very friendly as well as professional. Following my initial exam, we decided to remove 3 brown spots from the top of my head and side of my face. Dr. Long immediately removed them, and I did not have to "come back" to have the necessary work done. I've found me a "keeper" for a doctor! And, you can readily schedule an appointment without having to wait several months. He's the best doctor I've seen in a long time.
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1386676542
- Penn State University
- Texas Tech University HSC
