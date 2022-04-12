Dr. Michael Loeffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loeffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Loeffler, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Loeffler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Locations
Center For Ophthalmology2100 NE 36th St Ste 102, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 786-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Loeffler! I didn't realize how much my cataracts were affecting my vision. Everything now is so clear, bright and colorful. Dr. Loeffler, his front office staff and technicians are extremely friendly and efficient as well as relieving my anxiety. All my options for IOL's were explained clearly and recommended which were the best for my situation. Also a shout-out to the staff at Surgery Center at Coral Springs. Highly recommend Dr. Loeffler.
About Dr. Michael Loeffler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1730219718
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital
- McGill U
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
