Overview

Dr. Michael Lockshin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lockshin works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.