Dr. Michael Lockshin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockshin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lockshin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lockshin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lockshin works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1461Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lockshin?
About Dr. Michael Lockshin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1528155603
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center|Meml Hospital Cancer
- Bellevue Hospital Meml Hospital Can
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lockshin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lockshin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockshin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockshin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockshin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockshin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockshin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockshin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.