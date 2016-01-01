Overview

Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Lobatz works at Champaign Dental Group in Carlsbad, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.