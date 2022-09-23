Dr. Michael Loar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Loar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Loar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Loar works at
Locations
-
1
Dublin Pediatrics Inc.5110 Blazer Pkwy, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 889-8890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loar?
My husband and I are first-time parents and had a health scare with our 2-day-old son. We call Dr. Loar’s office for advice and were advised to come in for a same-day visit during after hours. Even though it was after hours, Dr. Loar was incredibly patient and helpful, and did not make us feel like we were being rushed at all. He really took his time to address our concerns and gave us helpful suggestions. We felt so grateful to be able to have our son seen that day and are looking forward to continuing to work with Dr. Loar in the future.
About Dr. Michael Loar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1639234073
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loar works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Loar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.