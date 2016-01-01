Overview

Dr. Michael Lloyd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Lloyd works at Dr. Michael Lloyd, M.D. in Hanford, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.