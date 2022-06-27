See All Podiatrists in Bellmore, NY
Dr. Michael Livingston, DPM

Podiatry
5 (334)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Livingston, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Livingston works at Livingston Podiatry Associates in Bellmore, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Livingston Podiatry Pllc
    2307 Bellmore Ave Unit C, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 308-4500
  2. 2
    Syosset Hospital
    221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 334 ratings
    Patient Ratings (334)
    5 Star
    (319)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 27, 2022
    If you want the best you got it with him. I had a small emergency when a needle broke off in my foot. Needed surgery to remove it. Dr Livingston took care of everything from the first minute we met. I felt super comfortable and if great hands. Everyone in the hospital called him the best and I now know why. Could not have been more please with him as my doctor. !!
    anthony conroy — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Livingston, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821090374
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Livingston, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Livingston has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livingston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    334 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

