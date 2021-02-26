Dr. Michael Livingston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Livingston, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Livingston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Greater Jackson Physician Group501 Marshall St Ste 501, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 968-0985
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Livingston, Vanessa(NP) and nurse Nadine are absolutely FANTASTIC!!! He delivered 2 of 3 of my boys. He was always very knowledgeable, always very informative and a great listener. The staff is extremely nice and everyone treats you like family. I love them all and would highly recommend him and the entire staff! They also took the necessary precautions and added partitions in the waiting area for the patients due to COVID-19.
About Dr. Michael Livingston, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
