Dr. Michael Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hunan Normal University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Locations
Family Physicians of Alton4 Memorial Dr Ste 230, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (636) 916-7460
Alton Memorial Hospital1 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-8666
North County Endocrinology11155 Dunn Rd Ste 109N, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (618) 465-8666
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Since starting with this practice, I have to say Dr Liu and his staff are very sweet and caring.
About Dr. Michael Liu, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1851402721
Education & Certifications
- Hunan Normal University, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Migraine, Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
