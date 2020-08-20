Overview

Dr. Michael Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hunan Normal University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Alton Surgery in Alton, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.