Dr. Michael Littleton, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Littleton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Littleton works at
Locations
BBH Specialty Care - General Surgery2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 415, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-2814
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied with Dr. Littleton and the staff. During my procedure; he and the nurse were very professional. They made me feel comfortable and relaxed. Afterwards, they made sure I understood all post-procedure instructions. They were absolutely awesome.
About Dr. Michael Littleton, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Hampden-Sydney College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Littleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Littleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Littleton has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Littleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Littleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littleton.
