Overview

Dr. Michael Litrel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Litrel works at Cherokee Women's Health Specialists in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.