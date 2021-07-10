Dr. Lipsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lipsky, MD
Dr. Michael Lipsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Lipsky works at
Berkeley Heights Campus1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8679Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 150 Park Ave Fl 4, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 437-2400
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I left a review before yet read there were no reviews He was great. He studied my whole medical history before I ever saw him. He discussed all the options for treatment and came up with the best. He saved me
- Urology
- English
- 1245673110
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Urology
Dr. Lipsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipsky has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipsky.
