Dr. Lipsitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lipsitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lipsitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Lipsitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Heart Institute766 Walther Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 736-6300
-
2
Piedmont heart institue1700 Tree Ln Ste 190, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 736-6300Thursday9:30am - 11:00am
-
3
Michael Lipsitt MD3215 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-9102
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipsitt?
I’ve been a patient since Jan 2009, since then Dr. Lipssit has not only provided me with excellent cardiology care, but also inspiring me to a healthy lifestyle and choices to achieve better fitness. The compassion and love he has for patients are beyond expectations. Dr Lipssit practices what he prescribes, living better with making healthy choices.
About Dr. Michael Lipsitt, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1043206477
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Lafayette
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipsitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipsitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipsitt works at
Dr. Lipsitt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipsitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipsitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipsitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipsitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipsitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.