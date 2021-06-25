Dr. Michael Lipcan III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipcan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lipcan III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lipcan III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Lipcan III works at
Locations
-
1
Ct Gastroenterology Consultants PC40 Temple St Ste 4A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 777-0304
- 2 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 777-0304
- 3 9 Washington Ave Ste 3, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 288-8579
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Lipcan for a consultation and found him to be exceptionally friendly, engaged and thorough. He was well briefed on my medical history prior to the discussion and had reviewed the requested records to avoid repetitive questions. After confirming what he had read, he went about understanding my condition and how he could help. He ultimately recommended I see another specialist based on his findings, and I felt well served by the overall process. I would recommend this doctor without hesitation.
About Dr. Michael Lipcan III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770624447
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipcan III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipcan III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipcan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipcan III works at
Dr. Lipcan III has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipcan III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipcan III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipcan III.
