Overview

Dr. Michael Link, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Link works at Optum-Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.