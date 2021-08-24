Dr. Michael Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Link, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Link, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Link works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Link?
Dr. Link is an extraordinary neurosurgeon, an absolute rockstar in his field, and overall the most genuine and honest neurosurgeon I’ve seen (and I’ve seen a lot)! Would absolutely recommend him and the Mayo Clinic staff. I’m three weeks out from a very complicated tumor removal, and I have next to no deficits and I’m walking and talking and even driving again since my surgery! He’s passing his knowledge down to other talented neurosurgeons to keep his legacy and talent in the pipeline, and I’m so grateful for that. Definitely meet with Dr. Link and his team if you’re in need of brain surgery, I’m so grateful that I did :)
About Dr. Michael Link, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134107873
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati/Mayfield Clin
- Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Clin
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- MAYO CLINIC
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Link has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Link using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Link works at
Dr. Link has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Link on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.