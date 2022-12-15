Dr. Michael Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Alzheimer's Disease & Memory Disorders Program428 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend but a long, very long time to wait for an appointment..Not an 'emergency'. My appointment isn't until Aug '23.
About Dr. Michael Lin, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1538256615
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Univ Of Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
