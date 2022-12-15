Overview

Dr. Michael Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Alzheimer's Disease & Memory Disorders Program in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.