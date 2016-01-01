Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD725 Reservoir Ave Ste 202, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 943-8824
-
2
Rhode Island Surgeons1524 Atwood Ave Ste 245, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 521-6080
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
About Dr. Michael Lin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1477852713
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.