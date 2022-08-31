Dr. Michael Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Finch U Hlth Scis-Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern California Diabetes Center207 S Santa Anita St Ste P20, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 585-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
He was passionate, professional, and caring endocrinologist doctor!
About Dr. Michael Lin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1285661819
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- Finch U Hlth Scis-Chicago Med Sch
- Univ. Of Calif. San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.