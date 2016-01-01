Dr. Michael Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Lin, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1265646517
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Chicago Hosps
- Clinical Pathology and Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin speaks Spanish.
Dr. Lin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
