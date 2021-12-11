Overview

Dr. Michael Lim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Lim works at Palo Alto Med Foundation - SC in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.