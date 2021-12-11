Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care2907 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2325
-
2
Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz2900 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2300
-
3
Jah Hand Surgery3617 Avalon Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Directions (213) 935-8566
-
4
Jah Hand Surgery4173 Inglewood Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (213) 935-8566
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
Absolutely
About Dr. Michael Lim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1861787228
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.