Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Endocrinology30 Prospect Ave Fl 2IMUS, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5329
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
Tremendous cardiologist.
About Dr. Michael Lim, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235151861
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.