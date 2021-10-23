Overview

Dr. Michael Lilly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Lilly works at Gulf Surgery in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.