Dr. Michael Lilly, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Lilly works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    May 29, 2019
    I am a prostate cancer patient of Dr. Lilly's for many years and have found his knowledge base and professionalism extremely comforting and affirming. I definitely believe he has helped me with my health and in my quest for longevity.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Lilly, MD

    • Oncology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1033147186
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Al Hospital
    • Loma Linda School Of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

