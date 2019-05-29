Dr. Michael Lilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lilly, MD
Dr. Michael Lilly, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I am a prostate cancer patient of Dr. Lilly's for many years and have found his knowledge base and professionalism extremely comforting and affirming. I definitely believe he has helped me with my health and in my quest for longevity.
- Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033147186
- University Of Al Hospital
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
