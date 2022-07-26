Dr. Light II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Light II, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Light II, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plymouth, MA.
Dr. Light II works at
Locations
Pmg Physician Associates3 Village Grn N Ste 321, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 224-2224
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-0840
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Light II?
Always thorough and attentive. Explains things clearly and visits never feel rushed. If you can’t get an office visit quickly, he offers telehealth vista that are thorough and effective for many situations. Atrius has an urgent care site nearby, as well. Best PCP I’ve had in a long time.
About Dr. Michael Light II, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1063837292
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Light II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Light II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Light II, there are benefits to both methods.