Dr. Michael Lifsey, MD
Dr. Michael Lifsey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Cucinotta & Occhipinti, Mds Apc111 N Causeway Blvd Ste 100, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions (985) 626-3021
Lifsey Occhipinti and Cucinotta MD3434 Houma Blvd Ste 201, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-3277
Fertility Institute4770 S I 10 Service Rd W, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 454-3277
I've been a patient of Dr. Lifsey for over 20 years and he's treated me exceptionally. He provides thorough, friendly, and excellent health care. Highly recommended.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053465005
- Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- Charity Hospital
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
