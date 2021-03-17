Overview

Dr. Michael Lifsey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Lifsey works at LIFSEY OCCHIPINTI AND CUCINOTTA MD in Mandeville, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.