Dr. Michael Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lieberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lieberman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Oncology - Upper East Side1315 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
Dr. Lieberman is a good doctor. I spoke with RN Gabrielle regarding insurance issues with my exams and she was so very helpful each time. Thank you Gabrielle!
About Dr. Michael Lieberman, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316954886
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Hosp U Pa
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.