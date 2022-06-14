Overview

Dr. Michael Lieberman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lieberman works at Surgical Oncology - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.