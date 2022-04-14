Dr. Michael Lieb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lieb, DO
Dr. Michael Lieb, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hainesport, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.
Virtua Surgical Group, Hainesport212 Creek Crossing Blvd, Hainesport, NJ 08036 Directions (609) 267-1004
My husband is is patient for an aneurysm. He is very thorough and explains everything so we can understand.
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609024447
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Lieb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieb has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.