Dr. Michael Lieb, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hainesport, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.



Dr. Lieb works at Virtua Surgical Group, Hainesport in Hainesport, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

