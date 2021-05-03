Overview

Dr. Michael Lichtman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Lichtman works at Statesboro Psychiatric Assocs in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.