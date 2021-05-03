Dr. Michael Lichtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lichtman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lichtman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Lichtman works at
Locations
Statesboro Psychiatric Assocs116 Hill Pond Ln, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 489-1629
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, none judgmental, listens and develops a care plan that helps you succeed. Dr. Lichtman is The Godfather who is on your side helps you find your way and gives you the tools you need when your on the mattresses. God Bless Statesboro Psychiatry.
About Dr. Michael Lichtman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700901980
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtman works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtman.
