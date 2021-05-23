Overview

Dr. Michael Liao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Liao works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.