Dr. Michael Lewko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lewko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lewko, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Lewko works at
Locations
-
1
Cheng-an Mao MD LLC871 Allwood Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 405-5163
-
2
Davita Medical Group2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7110Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
St Josephs Regional Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewko?
About Dr. Michael Lewko, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730121799
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewko works at
Dr. Lewko has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewko speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.