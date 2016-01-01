Overview

Dr. Michael Lewko, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Lewko works at Cheng-an Mao MD LLC in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Albuquerque, NM and Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.