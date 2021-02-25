Dr. Michael Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lewis, MD
Dr. Michael Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Eye Health of Fort Myers6091 S Pointe Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 466-2020
Eye Health112 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 594-7636
Dr.Lewis was wonderful= He was friendly and professional and put me at ease right away. He explained everything clearly including choices. I felt confident in his recommendations and will continue to see him as needed.
- Ophthalmology
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.