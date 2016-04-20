Dr. Michael Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lewis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
Summit Health1 Seymour St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-6939
Notchview Pediatrics At Smg1037 US Highway 46 Ste 201, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (646) 322-7708
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was so great with my son and so attentive. Best pediatrician I've ever been to!
About Dr. Michael Lewis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295901726
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Hlthcare Corp-Nassau Co U Med Ctr
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
- Union College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
