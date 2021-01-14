Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Lewis Brodsky Saltzman Edep and Gotleib MD1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 395-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I worked with Dr Lewis in the late 80’s and he is dedicated to his patients. It’s a Calling for him! Regrettably, I moved to Indiana in ‘93 after graduating from FAU with my nursing degree. Indiana is >30 years behind medically and in their thought process. They are reactive vs proactive. I had to go to the Cleveland Clinic in ‘03 for a AAA repair. I was 37yrs old and didn’t fit into the box for someone of that age to have that issue nor did they have a clue on how to appropriately measure it. Dr Lewis would have never let it get to a catastrophic state.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1215929682
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
