Overview

Dr. Michael Levitt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Levitt works at Atlantic Hematology Oncology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Manasquan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.