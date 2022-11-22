Dr. Michael Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Levitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Michael J Levitt, MD PA4900 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 233-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and doctor are extremely professional. Well appointed facility w/ ample parking. They are always spot on w/ the appointment time and most times I am called early
About Dr. Michael Levitt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720074974
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Boston Med Ctr Boston University
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Washington University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levitt speaks Spanish.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.