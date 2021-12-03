Dr. Michael Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Levitt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Levitt works at
Locations
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met a more thorough, engaged, and compassionate doctor. Michael has been honest, forthcoming and both professional and personable. The situation that we were in was so challenging that few gave my wife any chance. He devised a skillful plan, met some very difficult obstacles along the way and has followed through with incredible poise and compassion. He always gave us the sense that he had time. No question has been a bother and I would recommend him to any patient who has the good fortune of crossing paths with Michael Levitt. Humble, brilliant and best in class.
About Dr. Michael Levitt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1497955595
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levitt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
